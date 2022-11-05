Saat Pake Bandha

Not Available

Archana (Suchitra Sen) falls in love with Sukhendu (Soumitra Chatterjee), a serious University Lecturer, much to the chargin her snobbish and interfering mother (Chhaya Devi) for whom Sukhendu is just not good enough for her daughter or their family. Archana however, is adamant and with the approval of her father (Pahadi Sanyal) gets married to Sukhendu. The mother continues to interfere in the marriage constantly reminding her son-in-law of his poverty. Suffering from divided loyalties, Archana's problems are aggravated when Sukhendu insists she sever all ties with her mother. Archana separates from Sukhendu and stays independently completing her studies. When she finally accepts her wifely duties and returns home it is too late as Sukhendu has resigned and gone abroad.