Dayalan (Samuthirakani) is a newly appointed teacher of a government school in a village. He is unhappy with our education system and is also worried about the pitiable condition of education of government schools. After he joined the school, he tries to change the environment of the school. This is not welcome by Singaperumal (Thambi Ramaiya) who is Assistant Head Master (AHM). Dayalan's decision for the change does not go well with other teachers and students as well. But Dayalan's good moves were slowly noticed by Pandian (Junior Balaiyah).