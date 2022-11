Not Available

Mahesh Bhatt's Bollywood drama about living on borrowed time stars Pooja Bhatt as Pooja, a gregarious young woman whose world is turned upside down when she learns she has only six months to live. Romance blossoms when Pooja meets the fugitive Suraj (Vivek Mushran), who staged a daring escape from death row so he could care for his ailing mother. But with Pooja terminally ill and Suraj on the run, does their love stand a chance?