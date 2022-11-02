Saawan... The Love Season

Not Available

Born in Patiala, widower Fakirchand Kapoor lives a poor lifestyle with two daughters, the younger of which is Kajal, and collects recyclables and antiques (Bhangar) for a living. He re-locates to the United States, makes a lot of money, changes his name to Fakki Cappar, and returns to live in Bandra, Mumbai, gets his elder daughter married, and soon becomes the grandfather of Gudiya. Then one day he gets a visit from his childhood friend, who used to be a vegetable vendor, but is now a wealthy businessman and they rekindle their friendship. His friend tells him that the purpose of this visit is to solemnize the marriage of his son, Raj, and Kajal, who met in Cape Town and have fallen in love with each other. Both arrange for a formal engagement on Kajal's birthday. Both do not know that Kajal will soon come to know that her dad is going to pass away on the day of her engagement, there will be an accident involving 3 cars...