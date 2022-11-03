Not Available

Tanya is a rich woman who is married to another rich man named Vinod. But their lives change by Vinod's death. Tanya than starts falling in love with a doctor named Akash. But Akash is in love with a woman named Maya and after some time gets married to her. But their marriage does not last long. Because, first Maya leaves him to travel to another part of India to help people who are sick; and then Akash receives news that she is dead. Tanya comes up to console Akash and hopes that he will now love, accept and marry her. But Akash does not do so, as he is still immersed in Maya's memories, and believes that Maya is still alive and calling out to him. Is Akash going out of his mind?