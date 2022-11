Not Available

The Warkop DKI team - Dono, Kasino, Indro – returns with two female friends, Winny and Anita, to manage an ugly old hotel, and transform it into a proper hotel. The managing of the hotel becomes fodder for the comedy: a female guest who turns out to be the younger sibling of the room renter; Dono who really likes rats; a dead person in the hotel; a sleepwalking guest, etc.