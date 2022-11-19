Sabaton - World War Live: Battle Of The Baltic Sea

Not Available

1 Ghost Division (Live at Rockstad Falun, 2008) 2 The Art Of War (Live at Rockstad Falun, 2008) 3 Into The Fire (Live at Rockstad Falun, 2008) 4 Nuclear Attack (Live at Rockstad Falun, 2008) 5 Rise Of Evil (Live at Rockstad Falun, 2008) 6 40:1 (Live at Rockstad Falun, 2008) 7 Wolfpack (Live at Rockstad Falun, 2008) 8 Panzer Batallion (Live at Rockstad Falun, 2008) 9 Price Of A Mile (Live at Rockstad Falun, 2008) 10 In The Name Of God (Live at Rockstad Falun, 2008) 11 Union (Live at Rockstad Falun, 2008) 12 A Light In The Black (Live at Rockstad Falun, 2008) 13 Primo Victoria (Live at Rockstad Falun, 2008) 14 Cliffs Of Gallipoli (Live at Rockstad Falun, 2008) 15 Attero Dominatus (Live at Rockstad Falun, 2008) 16 Metal Medley (Live at Rockstad Falun, 2008) 17 Coat Of Arms (Video clip) (music video) 18 Uprising (Video clip) (music video) 19 Screaming Eagles (Video clip) (music video)