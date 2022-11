Not Available

Jr., the heir of Romana and his battle sabers Cherry and Lime, who have girl circuits are enjoying their peaceful life in Romana. Suddenly, the evil Star-Face and his sexadolls attack Romana in order to take over so Star-Face can become the next High Official. In order to truly become the next High Official and ruler of Romana, he must first eliminate Jr. This begins a battle for, not only Jr.'s life, but for all of Romana.