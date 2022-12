Not Available

The movie opens with Cheenu, who is blind, and his good friend Dharan finding out that Cheenu's wife Shanti has died by hanging herself from the ceiling of their house. The police close the case as a suicide but mysterious happenings force Cheenu to suspect that his wife may have been the victim of foul play. Evidence surfaces which points to Dharan's guilt. But he resolutely maintains that he is innocent while Cheenu too believes his friend.