Sabi, Death and Me

Not Available

Tanti Adjo has been an orphan since teenage years. Now the owner of a ready-made clothes shop, she lives withdrawn into herself. Someday she meets by chance Sabi Kazan, a young university professor. Attracted to Adjo, Sabi decides to find her, which he does. One date leads to another and a formal engagement ensues. But happiness is short-lived as one day Adjo is found by the body of her dead beloved, with an arm in her hand. Did she really kill the man she was in love with. And for what reason?