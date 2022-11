Not Available

Saboot is a 1980 Bollywood Horror Film directed by Shyam Ramsay & Tulsi Ramsay.It featured Navin Nischol, Vidya Sinha, Kajal Kiran & Vinod Mehra in prominent roles. In this movie, two sisters lose their father and one of their husbands, then become the focus of an investigation as the men who killed the father and husband begin to die mysteriously.