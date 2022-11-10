Not Available

Linus and David Larrabee are the two sons of a very wealthy family. Linus is all work -- busily running the family corporate empire, he has no time for a wife and family. David is all play -- technically he is employed by the family business, but never shows up for work, spends all his time entertaining, and has been married and divorced three times. Meanwhile, Sabrina Fairchild is the young, shy, and awkward daughter of the household chauffeur, who has been infatuated with David all her life, but David hardly notices her -- "doesn't even know I exist" -- until she goes away to Paris for two years, and returns an elegant, sophisticated, beautiful woman. Suddenly, she finds that she has captured David's attention, but just as she does so, she finds herself falling in love with Linus, and she finds that Linus is also falling in love with her.