Sabse Bada Rupaiya

Generous and honest to a fault, multi-millionaire Amit Rai is always ready to lend a helping hand to the needy, even his business associates. His employee and close friend, Nekiram, warns him against doing this, but in vain. Then hard times visit him and his family, and he loses all his wealth and money, even his palatial home and items therein are to be auctioned. All the people he had helped, his business associates, etc. even his fiancee, Sunita, abandons him. Penniless, homeless, and with a widowed mother, and an unwed sister, he re-locates near a seashore community, to begin life anew as a fisherman. It is there he finds out that his financial ruin did not take place by chance, but it was a deliberate and deceptive plot to rid him of his riches.