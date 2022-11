Not Available

Ashok and Kishore are two roommates living in a hostel. While Ashok takes to crime and dishonesty, Kishore is honest to a fault. When Kishore finds that his dad has been taking bribes, he leaves home angrily. Ashok and he disagree on a number of issues, mainly involving honesty, and both agree to meet each other after a period of three years, and see what life has had an effect for them.