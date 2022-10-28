Not Available

Leaving the city behind for a weekend of booze, bud and bonding at the coast, seven friends find themselves stranded en route to South Padre Island when a big storm interferes with their plans. The town of Middle Spring is more than happy to welcome them with open arms, however; located in the rhinestone buckle of the Bible Belt, Middle Spring is smack-dab in the middle of a big barbecue and tent revival and there’s always room at their table for a few more warm bodies. Unfortunately, no one in Middle Spring is exactly who they seem to be— this town takes the Bible quite literally, and the friends have to stick together as time begins to run out and they realize that what’s on the menu may be closer to home than they suspected.