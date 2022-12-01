Sacred Family

Not Available

Two rival families, (one conservative, another liberal), meet in the office of a "new age" psychiatrist and his multiple personality assistant, in order to resolve a "little problem" with their children. They are missing. The only lead they have is a note which only the psychiatrist can decipher. The doctor, his assistant and both families embark in a search of adventure, that will not only discover the children's whereabouts, but also the prejudice, the fears and the hypocrisy with which we liv as adults.