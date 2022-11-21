Sacred Night Agreement

Not Available

Tragedy strikes when a group of thugs slaughter two children and their mother and father. Then, out of nowhere, a ghost of a sinister, thuggish looking man appears and walks toward the woman's body. Later, a couple moves into the house and encounters the ghosts of the two children. Even worse, the murdered woman, possessed by the evil male spirit, has returned as a ghost/zombie who can invade people's dreams and kill them. She has a glove just like Freddy Krueger and she makes use of it quite frequently. She seeks out those who killed her and her family, taking vengeance on them. But, eventually, she must be stopped, and that falls to a good priestess who must also face the male spirit within the woman. (zmdb.org)