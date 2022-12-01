Not Available

While seeking to reveal the beauty of the Gregorian chant tradition and the secret of its appeal, the film asks what could be considered as sacred time in our secular lives. In the prevailing chaos, it is rather hard to keep direction. Caught in that hastle and bustle, you end asking yourself what to fill the day with, so that at night before sleep you could feel not a fleeting and fictitious, but solidly stable meaning, so that you could fall asleep with a feeling of calmness that you have lived a day being useful, and not only for yourself. Jokūbas Vilius Tūras was born in Zarasai, Lithuania in 1971, currently doing doctoral studies at Lithuanian Academy of Music and Theatre. His feature debut „Dreaming the Path“ (2013) was awarded the National Film Award winner for the Best Documentary of the Year. „About Jonas“ (2016) gained National Film Awards nominations for the Best Director and the Best Film of the Year.