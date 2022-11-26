Sacred Vow

Not Available

Doug and Amber were madly in love and married during their college years. Driven by the "dream" of a prosperous life together - Amber worked two jobs to put Doug through school. Soon after they shared in his business success and celebrated the birth of their precious, beautiful daughter. Fast forward 15 years - Amber has continued to be committed to her husband and their marriage, but Doug has fallen into the traps of an unfaithful spouse, convincing himself that he wants more out of life. In the midst of this turmoil, tragedy strikes, but the series of events that follows just might give this couple a chance to survive and once again regain the love for one another that was pledged in their sacred vows, 15 years earlier.