Sacred Water

The 1999 Tahiti Pro is a three day event taking place in the most massive, crisp, crystal blue waves ever. The medical crew was on red alert during this contest. Surfers are towed out by Jet skis, then catch these mammoth walls of ocean in the hopes of dropping in on the ride of their life. This video covers many cultural happenings in Tahiti and is full of the sheer physical beauty of this magical place. Witness the awesome surfing as well as many obscene wipe-outs. Just seeing the waves in this video is worth the price. Watch to see who wins! Surfers making it to the finals are Mick, Manoa, C.J., and Occy.