Sacrifice: In the Name of Goddess Gadhimai

Not Available

Every five years in a remote village in Southern Nepal, a ritual takes place. People by their millions come to worship at the feet of a stone goddess. They all have made this astounding trek leaving everything behind because they believe she answered their prayers. They do what they really came here for, they offer her a gift in thanks. what they offer in sacrifice are animals, goats, buffalo, rooster some as old as few months old. this is a film about how need and desire drive the human spirit, it's about what we, as a people are willing to do to gain a sense of peace and freedom and about the price paid for such joy.