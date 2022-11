Not Available

A monk (Antonio) on a long journey stops and asks for hospitality at a convent. There he discovers that the nuns visit a seedy bar in the village and work as prostitutes, which they enjoy. He reports this to the Mother Superior, whom he then discovers to be taking her share of the proceeds. He discovers sexual acts taking place in the church and reports the scandal to the bishop. The bishop visits and proves to be just as corrupt as everyone else.