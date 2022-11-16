Not Available

Liu Tong (Hu Xia) is a computer programmer in a film and television studio he is a small potato who is quiet, stubborn and solitary. His beautiful colleague Yang Jia (Cecilia Liu) is adored and pampered by all. She has an innocent aura and could almost pass as an princess in a fairytale. Many people in the company are attracted to her, including her covetous boss. But Yang remains stubbornly single. Liu pays close attention to Yang, helping her resolving her harassment problem with courage and wisdom. In order to protect herself from the boss, Yang always pretends to faint at the right moment. During these times, Liu stays by her side. One day he comes up with the groundbreaking idea of making Yang believes that she can leap through time so that she can be a true fairytale princess. Sad Fairy Tale is a story about giving carrying one's destined love in one's heart through joy and tears. It is also a riveting story of youth.