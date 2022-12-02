Not Available

A man tortured by the sins in his past becomes consumed by the mistakes of his future. The balance and stability he seeks in life seems out of reach and impossible to grasp - except for a very specific 30 minute part of his day. His lunch break. During this brief sabbatical he could see happiness off in the distance like an ocean liner in a sea of fog - only to disappear when reality summoned him back to the mundane. But even a “sad lunch” can offer nourishment to a broken man when he’s starving for hope.