This film is about eight individuals facing the most brilliant separations in their lives. The passionate fire fighter, 30 years old, tries to propose to his lover but every time he misses the chance. In the meantime, she becomes anxious whenever she hears a siren. Suk-hyeon intends to break up with her jobless lover, Ha-seok, and he begins an agency that helps other lovers to break up. Juyeong is mad at her son's troubles in school, but she realizes that she has little time to spend with him. Su-eun, with a hearing impairment and a burn on her face, falls in her first love but she doesn't have the courage to come out in his presence.