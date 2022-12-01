Not Available

Adult children of a Jewish family, dressed up in evening gowns and dinner jackets, are late to a wedding. The order a cab, and in a classical conversation with a driver they discover that he is a neo-Nazi, and such a dim-witted one, that he doesn’t realize who rides in his car and how inappropriate it is to voice his views in their presence. The historical justice would be restored with help of a stiletto shoe, and the optics of a small professional camera gives unexpected dynamics to the witty performances.