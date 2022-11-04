Sadak Chhap

Not Available

Born on the street, without any knowledge of his parents, Shankar (Jackie Shroff) lives his life as an urchin, on petty thievery and con games. He is o known to the police because of his petty crimes. Rich and beautiful Natasha (Richa Sharma), niece of a well-known Member of Parliament, Dharamdas (Amrish Puri)falls for him, but Shankar heart is with another (Padmini Kolhapure). Shankar comes to know that his father is alive, he soon meets up with him, and with the help of Natasha, comes across a closely guarded conspiracy involving people he has known for a long time.