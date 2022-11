Not Available

True story (based on the book by Eleanor Coerr) about a Japanese girl named Sadako Sasaki, who was two years old when the atom bomb fell on her city of Hiroshima. Like so many other survivors of that horrific day, she subsequently developed leukemia. To keep herself occupied during her illness, she begins the monumental task of folding a thousand origami cranes--in the hopes that it will save her life.