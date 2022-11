Not Available

The story is about convict Sathyanathan (Mohanlal) sentenced to death following multiple murders (of two adult men and two girl-children) he has committed and his subsequent prison life till death. The film focuses on his past and the chain of events leading to the crime and how a retelling of the tale, inadvertently, impacts the prison doctor Dr. Nambiar (Thilakan), who is the father of the male victim Vijayan (Mahesh).