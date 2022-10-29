Not Available

The movie tells the story of Sharon Gill, a modern-day Canadian Sikh graduate student who travels to India as part of her thesis on minorities at war. Revelations about the past soon leave the student curious for more information, and Gill's awareness changes after maneuvering into prison to interview Kartaar Singh. Singh is a hockey player whose life experiences lead him to fight against corruption in the police and government systems. The film's central story is based around Kartaar Singh's journey which is filled with courage, perseverance, and faith.