Filmed just before the First Gulf War, it depicts a prosperous and sophisticated society in which every aspect of life is coloured by 'love' for the 'Great Leader'. Darkly ironic, this film captures the surreal and Orwellian nature of life under Saddam Hussein. In a country which today has lost even its most basic services, the testimony of this vanquished middle-class and the prosperity of their society resonates on many levels.