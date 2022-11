Not Available

Two prisoners, Steve Brandt and Nick Montana, chained to each other, escape by jumping from the train that brought them to the penitentiary. Persued, they hide in the carriage with Jane Langton. Arriving at her ranch, they discover that she is fighting against a Pete Sutton, who wants to take her pasture. Not wanting to confront, Sutton offers the two escapees help by assisting them move to Mexico.