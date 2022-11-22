Saddle Club: Adventures at Pine Hollow

Not Available

Amid the excitement and thrill of the horse world, growing up seems harder than ever. But togther the Saddle Club girls are ready to take on the world. Join Stevie, Carole and Lisa on their adventures at Pine Hollow Stabels as they juggle their time between riding, school and boys and share the highs and lows of adolescence, as good friends should. In Adventures at Pine Hollow Carole is ecstatic as her request for work experience with the Vet has been granted. But her soaring spirits struck down when the spoilt Veronica injures her stallion Cobalt while jumping. Can Lisa and Steve convince Carole to stay at the Pine Hollow Stables despite the tragedy?