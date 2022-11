Not Available

Hoot Kloot and Fester arrives at San Francisco to bring Judge Sayabe (the hanging judge) back to Cactus Goat. Unfortunately for the judge, Hoot Kloot goofs up along the way and the judge gets blown up, run over by a train, and falls down the cliff. They eventually return to the Cactus Goat, with the judge making a certain sheriff his enemy. Last "Hoot Kloot" cartoon.