This fascinating documentary offers a rare window into the world of the Thoroughbred race jockey, whose glory is never greater than when he wins. But for every Jerry Bailey or Willie Shoemaker, there are hundreds of unknown jockeys who risk their lives, swallow their losses and compete for mounts every day. Bonus materials (on a separate disc) include a film narrated by David Suzuki tracing the history and evolution of the Thoroughbred.