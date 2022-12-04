Sade: By Your Side

Not Available

The music video for the song was shot in Los Angeles and was directed by British director Sophie Muller, who revealed that it is a metaphor for Sade Adu's life. In the video, she is depicted as a mystical figure walking through a forest and into the city. As the singer walks through different scenes, she gathers items such as a rose and a burned wood stick, and puts them in a small sack. At the end of the video, she walks into the city and is seen in the median of the road offering/selling the rose like a flower seller. This strange journey represents her life but "made into a beautiful, mysterious dream The idea for the video came when Sade and Muller were driving to the studio and saw people standing in the middle of the road selling flowers. At that sight, Muller thought "it was so sad to be constantly rejected by these cars" and thought, "Well, it's not such a bad job to be looking at beautiful flowers all day