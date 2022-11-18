Sadeya Sabt Sultan

Not Available

Sultan’s emotions manipulate his thoughts but what if these thoughts are combined with his destiny. Sultan, a man who loves his family, specially his daughter, due to his economical issues of being unemployed he got divorced and kicked out from his house because he can’t pay the rental anymore. This caused him to be in depression which kept him isolated from the world for a while. After this isolation depression phase we see how Sultan’s emotions turn when he decides to come to the world again, a mix of fears from the people, feature and speaking out.