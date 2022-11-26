Sadhan Babur Sandeha

Not Available

Sadhan Bose a small-time businessman leaves for work, Sadhan, incorrigibly, hasn't read beyond the opening page of the morning newspaper. Nabendu his neighbour, brings him abreast of a gruesome murder. One, Sibdas Mullick has been found beheaded. A Madhusudan Maity appears the prime suspect. Sadhan shudders. His mind flies back four years to his room on Patuatola Lane. Sadhan Sibdas & Mudhusudan deal cards in a game of Flush. Mudhu makes a killing. Sadhan smells foul play & voices his misgivings. Suddenly Mudhu is without himself. Flashing a flick knife, he threatens to avenges Sadhan's jibe one day... Evening. Back home, a grim-faced Sadhan tremulously eyes an oversized package on his table. None has hint of the parcel's sender/origin. Meanwhile the police drop by to interrogate Sadhan about his past conditions. Deep into the night. Sadhan site wide-eyed & pale. His hair bristles at the though of Sibdas backed head in that package & Madhu's bloodshot eyes....