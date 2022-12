Not Available

Sadhu is a 1994 Tamil language film starring Arjun and Raveena Tandon in the lead roles with Vijayakumar, Goundamani and Radha Ravi in pivotal roles. The film marked the debut of Raveena Tandon in Tamil cinema. The film was written and directed by P. Vasu and Ilaiyaraaja provided the musical score. Upon release, Sadhu turned out to be a successful venture.