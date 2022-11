Not Available

The movie starts of with a robbery of 20 crores in Pondicherry DID Bank where a college girl is killed by one of the thieves. The same night as the robbery, the manager of the bank (Manivannan) commits suicide.After this the story opens up in Chennai where Shiva Sundaram (Prasanna) a visible foolish person comes in search of David Raj (Manoj K. Jayan) where he saves a girl from being raped by one of David Raj's men.