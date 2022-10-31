Not Available

Priyamani stars as Suhani, who�s too scared to lead a normal life. She works in a Software company where everyone takes her for granted. One fateful night, she rescues Krishna Prasad (Tanikella Bharani) who�s injured after a car accident. When he wakes up, the two have a conversation where Suhani tells him how she�s scared about everything, of everyone. Having understood her anger and frustration, he �gifts� her, a revolver with one bullet and tells her to take revenge on that one person she hates the most. The rest of the story is narrated in intermittent flashbacks as Suhani recounts the details of her life, people she has met including Sandip (Jagapathi Babu) and hated the most for what they have done to her.