Not Available

Sadistic 70s: Black Rituals Of Satanic Sex Cults

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Alpha Blue Archives

    Descend into the cinematic netherworld the 1970’s most underground sex cults! You will see tearful teens suffer welt-raising ass floggings while the devil’s disciples stuff their virgin assholes, ending in sprays of supercharged cum! Satanic orgies unfold with ritualistic mummification, sexual possession and anus worship. All shown in uncut XXX detail! Includes Cult of Sadists, Witch Sabbath Hexensabbat, and Lucifer’s Lust, plus a gallery showcasing ultra rare 70s publications like Witchcraft Today, which will either have you rushing to church on Sunday or hailing your new God!

    Cast

    View Full Cast >

    Images