Sadiyaan: Boundaries Divide... Love Unites

While waiting at Attari Railway Station circa 1968, Rajveer Singh and his wife, Amrit Kaur, recall the turbulent years of partition, how they fled from their hometown in Lahore, and of being separated from their only son, Ehsaan. They arrive near Amritsar and take over the vacant house of Pervez Shahbudin - with it's lone occupant, a male child, left behind by his parents. Amrit gets to adopt him after Rajveer is unable to locate his parents, and they call him Ehsaan - who soon grows up to excel in studies and sports. On a trip to Kashmir, he meets with and falls in love with Chandni rather dramatically, and is overjoyed to learn that she also is from Amritsar.