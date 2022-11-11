Not Available

A girl laxmi gets involved in an accident while driving a car. After a few days when she regains consciousness, she is unable to recollect anything, and behaves like a six year old child.She runs away, and ends up in a brothel. There she is befriended by a naive, shy, and single male school-teacher, Somu, who decides to help her out, as well as get rid of his loneliness. Soon Laxmi and Somu get along very well, without realizing that the police are looking for Laxmi and her alleged kidnappers. After some time Laxmi gets her memory back but forgets everything about the time spent with Somu & goes back with her parents.