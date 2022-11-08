Sado Tempest

Not Available

Arashi mixes Japanese rock, Noh Masks and the weird volcanic landscapes of Sado Island in a radical reworking of The Tempest. In this Tempest the storm has gone badly wrong and ruined the island, Caliban is now in charge and Miranda has gone crazy. Prospero is missing, presumed dead. When a singer arrives on the island, exiled to the brutal prison that Caliban overseas, he escapes into the interior where he encounters a crazed older exile, and starts to become intrigued by the ancient Demon songs of the island. The singer tries to recreate the songs of the Demons, which he learns have the power to bring Spring back to the island, or once again to bring the terrible Storm