Not Available

Soon after newlyweds Olga (Uta Koepke) and Michel (Angel Caballero) set foot on the grounds of a notorious women's prison, they're arrested by topless guards and ushered behind bare, where the warden (transsexual adult film star Ajita Wilson) quickly dismisses Michel but demands that Olga do a little time. Director Jesus Franco also makes an appearance as a masochistic white enslaver in this erotically over-the-top S&M romp.