Some urchins simulate an accident and steal a wallet. To their surprise, it turns out to be that of the famous footballer Alfredo Di Stefano, popularly known as "La Saeta Rubia". Driven by the admiration for their idol, the urchins decide to return it. At this time, Di Stefano and his wife establish a great friendship with the guys and project together the creation of the football team "Saeta".