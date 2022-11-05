Safari So Good

Not Available

Popeye and Olive are on a safari, he with a gun and she with a camera. She wanders off to stalk a chimp, and happens across Bluto as a Tarzan-like character. She's smitten, as is he, so he shows off a bit. Popeye finally catches on, and they start the usual round of fighting and one-upmanship. Bluto summons a wide array of animals, and while Popeye's occupied, hauls Olive high into a treehouse. With some help from the chimp, Popeye has his spinach and turns most of the animals into fur coats (on a rack the chimp pushes through the melee), then rescues Olive by hauling on the tree's roots until she's at ground level.