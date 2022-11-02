Safe and Sane

Not Available

The movie starts out with a publicity stunt at a local store. The owners promised $500 to anyone that can open their supposedly unbreakable safe. When Jimmie manages to do so, the owner then says there is a catch--the money is stored in yet another safe--at the owner's home. While Jimmie should have socked the guy for lying about the money, he takes this all pretty well and sets out to the man's house to crack the wall safe. However, a gang of thieves also arrive at the scene--intent to take the money once Jimmie gets it.