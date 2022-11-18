Not Available

Take off your shoes, place your belongings in the tray and empty your pockets. What happens when we unquestioningly subject to airport security regulations – or other, less overt protocols in society? This is one of the questions addressed by artist Ed Atkins in "Safe Conduct", a burlesque of airport security instruction videos. Atkins mixes appropriated and CGI footage of the artist’s own devising, set to Ravel’s ‘Bolero’. A carousel of protocol, rendered bodies – both literally and metaphorically – abattoirs and metal detectors.